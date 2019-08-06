The Flash Star Robbie Amell Proves He Can Throw a Football After Being Made Fun of Online

While many are most familiar with Robbie Amell for his role as Ronnie Raymond, one half of Firestorm on The CW’s The Flash, the actor has a fairly extensive list of credits on both the big and small screens. It’s one of those big screen roles, that of high school football star quarterback Wesley Rush in the 2015 movie The DUFF, though, that continues to haunt Amell thanks to a scene in which it appears he doesn’t actually know how to throw a football. Now, after being teased about it online recently, Amell is setting the record straight and proving once and for all he has the skills.

Check out this “star QB” throwing motion. Why do actors struggle to throw a football like a regular humans? pic.twitter.com/eHhUhpVfav — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 5, 2019

It all started on Monday when sports contributor Marcus Mosher posted a short clip from The DUFF of Amell’s character throwing a football. The scene isn’t exactly the best example of a solid football throw, with Mosher asking, “Why do actors struggle to throw a football like a regular humans?” The tweet quickly went viral and soon got Amell’s attention. He responded that the tweet was his nightmare and attempted to explain the reason why the pass looked so bad — the assistant who had to catch the throw was incredibly close to him in order to protect the camera and lighting equipment. It’s a valid explanation, but it wasn’t quite enough. Amell was determined to prove that he could really throw a football and, later on Monday night, he delivered.

Case closed, Amell can throw a football properly. However, getting the last word in the matter came at a price. You see, Amell and his wife Italia Ricci were apparently enjoying a date night on Monday when this whole football fiasco hit and not only was she conscripted into filming Amell’s proof of skill, she had to do so while heavily pregnant. The couple announced back in April that they are expecting their first child later this year so not only did the viral tweet disrupt date night, but it was keeping a pregnant woman away from her dinner. It’s something that Ricci herself wasn’t about to let go. On Tuesday morning, after Amell’s response to Mosher’s tweet had gone viral, Ricci commented on the situation herself.

“You owe me dinner,” she wrote to Mosher.

What do you think about Amell proving once and for all that he really can throw a football correctly? Let us know in the comments below.