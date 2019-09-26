Robert De Niro Drops Joker Movie Spoiler Twice On Tonight Show

The anticipation for Todd Phillips new Joker film couldn’t be higher, and as we’ve seen in the trailers, Robert De Niro will play an important part in Arther Fleck’s journey to becoming the revolution starting Joker. De Niro plays the role of Murray Franklin in the film, the host of a popular talk show that at one point puts Fleck’s try at standup comedy on display for all the world to see. Fleck doesn’t react very well when watching it on TV, and it seems we have an idea of the repercussions that are coming his way thanks to di Niro’s recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, as he dropped that particular spoiler twice during the show.

The first one happens early in the conversation after Fallon asks De Niro about working with Joaquin Phoenix. “He was terrific. He was great yeah. I don’t like what he does to me but I like him a lot,” De Niro said. To be fair, it’s not like we didn’t feel that Joker would at some point have some words for De Niro’s character, but this pretty much confirms a rather grisly end for him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If there was any doubt though, De Niro would bring the point up once more. Fallon asked if it was fun to play a talk show host (one who reminded Fallon of himself), and De Niro responded “No, it was fun (laughs). I wasn’t happy with the way it turned out but (laughs).”

Fallon said “Maybe I’ll only watch the first half.”

Seems like Franklin’s days are numbered, and you can watch the full interview in the video above.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker hits theaters on October 4th.