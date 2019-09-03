Robert Pattinson Is Unsure How Many Batman Movies He Will Make

Former Twilight star Robert Pattinson is stepping into a whole new era of his career, playing Bruce Wayne / Batman in Matt Reeves upcoming reboot film The Batman. Pattinson was totally disciplined in his keeping silent during the process of his Batman casting – but now he’s finally opening up a bit.

In a new interview, Pattinson broke down some of the finer points of his Batman future – or more accurately the lack thereof. Because according to the actor himself, he’s only taking this role one step at a time.

According to Variety‘s report, Pattinson “won’t say whether he’s committed to additional ‘Batman’ movies.” In the actor’s own words:

“I don’t know anything. I’ve got an idea how to do about four scenes, and then I’m working on the rest gradually.”

Now, a line like that is usually just a pre-packaged response that a major superhero actor is trained to give (some version of “I’m only taking it one step at a time.”). And while Pattinson may indeed only be focusing on the scene-to-scene progression of his Batman right now, it’s also hard to believe that Warner Bros. and his agents don’t already have some larger view of Pattinson’s franchise arc in view.

After all, Batman is Warner Bros. go-to franchise; no matter how Matt Reeves or Pattinson try to spin it in interviews, this isn’t like Joker, with its standalone approach: barring total failure of concept (see Batman & Robin), one Batman movie inevitably leads to a franchise. And after the bumpy, winding, paths of both Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman, it would be kind of a ‘fool me twice’ situation for Warner Bros. not to have more focused structure and timeline attached to Pattinson’s version of the character.

On the other hand, there is still virtually nothing that we know for sure about Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While history is usually a pretty solid teacher, there is the possibility that Warner Bros. is truly approaching the Batman reboot in similar fashion as Joker: only focusing on a standalone feature, and taking it from there. That would be the approach that attracts an actor like Robert Pattinson, after all – and at this point, fans probably just want one good Batman movie on the books, before we start looking at whole franchises/universes again. Fool us twice…

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.