DC Launches Official Batman Twitter Account on the Heels of Robert Pattinson Casting

After weeks of speculation and conflicting reports, the casting of the new Batman actor was confirmed by several outlets on Friday morning. Former Twilight star and indie darling actor Robert Pattinson, who had been rumored to be the front-runner for the cape and cowl for some time, had finally beaten out the competition and was offered the role in Matt Reeves‘ upcoming film, The Batman. Just a couple of days after the news broke, DC began tweeting from its newly-launched Batman Twitter account, getting everyone excited about what’s to come in Gotham City.

Now just to be clear, this isn’t an account for the new movie The Batman, though that is sure to arrive later. This account is taking a much broader approach, covering Batman and Batman-related news through all areas of pop culture.

“Wherever you know him from – movies, TV shows, video games or comics – Batman is proof that you don’t need superpowers to be a superhero,” reads the bio for the account.

You’ll notice that the account itself was actually created back in January, but it has flown under the radar until dropping its first tweet late Sunday night. This often happens with accounts for movies, TV shows, and other properties so that studios can get the handles early but just hold on to them for some time.

The first tweet from DC’s Batman account had everybody expecting some kind of official announcement regarding Pattinson’s recent casting (it has so far only been confirmed via trade outlets, Warner Bros. and DC have yet to publish a statement). The tweet simply read, “Did somebody light the Bat-Signal?”

Did somebody light the Bat-Signal? — Batman (@DCBatman) June 2, 2019

Just after that, the account shared an image featuring several popular iterations of Batman across various forms of media, celebrating the character’s 80th anniversary.

“80 years of mystery,” read the tweet. “80 years of action. 80 years of Batman.”

As announcements regarding The Batman begin ramping up in the coming weeks, it seems like a good idea to start paying attention to this account.

What do you think about the decision to cast Robert Pattinson as Batman? Let us know in the comments!

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.