Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Screen Testing For The Batman Movie This Week

This has been an interesting month for DC fans as everyone awaits the news of who will be cast as the lead in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Earlier this month, it was announced that Robert Pattinson (Good Time, Twilight) had been cast in the titular role, but reports soon followed that he was only in talks for the part. The updated reports also suggested that Nicholas Hoult (Dark Phoenix, The Favourite) was also in the running to play the DC hero. According to Umberto Gonzalez of The Wrap, the actors are both currently screen testing for the role.

BATMAN UPDATE: Robert Pattinson & Nicholas Hoult are screen testing for the role. I suspect they’re screen testing in the Batsuit because Wardrobe Department will need full wardrobe test. Additionally, the film will now start production in Q1 2020.🦇 pic.twitter.com/eekafrqomL — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 30, 2019

“BATMAN UPDATE: Robert Pattinson & Nicholas Hoult are screen testing for the role. I suspect they’re screen testing in the Batsuit because Wardrobe Department will need full wardrobe test. Additionally, the film will now start production in Q1 2020,” Gonzalez tweeted.

It was reported earlier today by UK Production News that the upcoming DCEU film would be shooting in London in the fall. That must mean they’re closing in on their lead actor. With the official release date for the film now set for the summer of 2021, there’s not much room for delay, which means the movie will probably need to start filming by the end of this year in order to make the release date.

Many fans commented on Gonzalez’ tweet, sharing if they’re Team Hoult or Team Pattinson (or Battinson).

“Hoult is a great actor but Pattinson all the way,” @DanielRPK wrote.

“TEAM HOULT,” @TeflonGeek added.

“As someone who is a Hoult fan I definitely think Pattinson would fit the role better…he has been excellent in all his recent roles,” @TimoChalmt replied.

“I wouldn’t mind either of them getting it, but I secretly would love to see @NicholasHoult as the new Batman!,” @JDarius28 commented.

While there’s love for both men, the comments did swing in the favor of Pattinson. In fact, here’s a whole list of strong defenses for the actor in the role.

Are you Team Hoult or Team Pattinson? Tell us in the comments!

The Batman is currently scheduled to release on June 25, 2021. Other DC films include Shazam!, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on July 16th. The next theatrical release will be Joker on October 10th, followed by Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.