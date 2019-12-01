Robert Pattinson Says Batman Is Not a Superhero

The last couple of months have brought about some big news regarding Matt Reeves’ The Batman. It was recently revealed that Robert Pattinson‘s Batman would be joined by Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Catwoman and Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood) as Riddler. The search for a Penguin is still underway, but the cast is rounding out nicely, and Pattinson is already training for the role. In many recent interviews, Pattinson has been asked about the upcoming film, and he’s making it clear that Batman is not a superhero. In a new interview with Today, the actor corrected the interviewer who asked, “That came to you and you thought what? You wanted to be a superhero?”

“Batman’s not a superhero,” Pattinson replied. “It doesn’t count. You need to have like magical powers to be a superhero.”

This isn’t the first time Pattinson has made comments like this. He said something similar in a recent interview with The New York Times.

“Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character,” Pattinson explained. “I don’t think I could ever play a real hero—there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one.”

Pattinson also told The New York Times what excites him about playing the character and why he’s afraid to talk about the movie.

“I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character,” Pattinson explained.

“You just paused,” The Times pointed out.

“I just fear that when I say anything about Batman, people online are like, ‘What does this mean?’ And I don’t know! I used to be very good at censoring myself, but I’ve said so many ridiculous things over the years, so I’m always curious when I’m promoting these movies how many times I can mess up. It feels like with every movie that comes out, there’s always one quote from me where it’s like, ‘How? What kind of out-of-body experience produced that screaming nonsense?,’”

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.