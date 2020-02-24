Robert Pattinson Becomes Multiple X-Men in Hilarious Twitter Thread

Most mentions of Robert Pattinson revolve around his upcoming performance as Batman in Matt Reeves’ movie. But, Twitter is nothing if not silly, and one fan thinks he could be any number of X-Men with enough effort. This hysterical thread shows off The Batman star as Rogue, Chamber, Havoc, Pixie, Cypher, Rachel Summers, Lady Selene, and Moira. The resemblance in some of these is very funny and also showcases just how many different photoshoots the actor has been a part of in the years since he rose to superstardom. However, Batman will be a whole different ballgame as the fan reaction when his casting broke shows. Reeves posting that screen test with Pattinson and the ensuing social media meltdown tells you how much people are looking forward to more Bat-content.

Former Batman star Ben Affleck told Jake Hamilton recently, “I think Robert’s a great actor, he’s going to do great.” After that admission, Affleck went into detail about how he had to exit the project because of the toll it was taking on his mental health along with addiction problems.

“We had a script. I liked the script, I wrote it with Geoff Johns, who I have a lot of respect for,” Affleck said. “It just so happened that I had done a couple of those movies, and I kind of lost my passion for it. You know what I mean? I kind of lost my passion for telling those stories, I got interested in telling stories more like this, and it just seemed like very clear to me that if it’s not the most important thing in the world to you, you’re not going to make a very good movie. The movie deserves to be made by someone whose dying to do it and can’t wait, and that wasn’t me at the time, so I moved on.”

the x-men as robert pattinson : a thread ✨ pic.twitter.com/EAnYRigun8 — emily (@AngstyX) February 15, 2020

Pattinson told Empire Magazine that he hopes to bring his signature intensity to this role. Although, that will depend on the film’s rating. “The only thing that’s more complicated is the rating. As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you’re freed up to do so much stuff,” he explained. “In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part.”

