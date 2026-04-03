Long-running Disney Game Is Shutting Down & Will Soon Be Delisted on All Platforms

The rise of live service games comes with an unfortunate downside. Between the cost of keeping servers running and the work that goes into consistent updates, live service games typically come with a shelf life. And that means that, sooner or later, many of these titles will unfortunately shut down. That’s the case for Disney RPG Disney Heroes: Battle Mode, which announced today that it’s moving towards end-of-service.

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Disney Heroes: Battle Mode released on iOS and Android back in 2018. It features a variety of Disney and Pixar characters in a combat-based RPG setting. To date, the game has added over 250 characters during its 8-year run. But on April 3rd, developer PerBlue shared the news that Disney Heroes: Battle Mode will shut down on May 31st, 2026. While that does give fans almost 2 full months with the game, some changes are on the way as the game winds down.

Disney Heroes: Battle Mode Announces Server Shutdown

Image courtesy of PerBlue

Since its release in 2018, Disney Heroes: Battle Mode has enjoyed a solid fanbase. With over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store alone, Battle Mode has a solid 4.4-star rating on the platform, with a 4.6 in the Apple App Store. Like many long-running free-to-play games, some players feel that the monetization became a bit overaggressive in recent years. Even so, Battle Mode has continued to be a favorite for Disney fans who also love a good RPG. Unfortunately, the game’s life cycle is now coming to an end.

Battle Mode received a fresh update today, bringing new characters and features to the game. But alongside that influx of new content, PerBlue shared the difficult news that the game is shutting down this year. After an 8-year run, the Disney RPG’s servers will fully shut down on May 31st. That means the game will be fully unplayable after that point. In the lead-up to the full shutdown, PerBlue will be making some changes to the game going forward.

To begin, in-app purchases will be disabled starting on April 30th. The game will also be delisted from the iOS and Google Play stores on that date. So, if you’ve been meaning to check out the game or want to pick it back up for nostalgia’s sake, you’ll need to download it before April 30th. After that point, it will be playable for those who already own the game, but it will not be available to download.

Image courtesy of PerBlue

After May 31st, Disney Heroes: Battle Mode will be entirely unplayable. PerBlue is also sunsetting the game’s official Discord server on that date. So if you’ve made friends playing the game over the years, be sure to connect with them via other platforms before the Discord community goes away for good.

While it’s sad to see another game get shut down, Disney fans still have plenty of other games to enjoy. Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to get regular updates, and plenty of other mobile Disney games will continue, at least for now. But for those who enjoyed the battle-focused RPG, May 31st will mark the end of an era.

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