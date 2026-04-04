DC Comics Finally Delivers on the One Absolute Character You’ve Been Hoping For

The Absolute Universe just got the character you’ve been itching to see, yet simultaneously never thought DC would actually do. In the year and a half that the Absolute Universe has been around, fans have gotten some incredible new takes on classic villains from Sinestro, to Ra’s al Ghul and even the Joker. But in a fun change of pace, DC decided to introduce a new overhaul in the pages of its new April Fool’s Day special, MAD About DC. It might not be canon, but it’s a hell of a fun Easter Egg for DC Comics fans.

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DC Comics Finally Introduces Absolute Condiment King

Among the many jokes and spoofs in MAD About DC #1 is “Absolute Cash-In” by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo, one of the only direct parodies of the Absolute Universe. A man emerges from a red pool as his internal narration describes the pain of his rebirth. The pain he feels is physical, but only because what this man has bathed in is actually sriracha. This man has a real grudge against sauces of all kinds due to his parents being killed by a truck carrying sauces. But with this bath complete, he’s faced every sauce he once feared.

Still dripping with sriracha, the man beseeches a wizard to help him ascend to the next stage and gain the power of the sauces he once feared. The man can feel the power of the condiments flowing through him and calls himself the Absolute Condiment King. Unfortunately, the magic proves to be too much for him, and he explodes, leaving behind nothing but various ketchup and mustard stains. Hilariously, Absolute Batman arrives just in time to see the results, only to be confused at how in the hell he’s supposed to fight Condiment King.

This is Satire at its Absolute Best

I’ve seen so many people making the joke about what an Absolute Condiment King would look like ever since the Absolute Universe began. But the mad lads at DC finally did it and debuted him in the best way possible. Though it’s only two pages, this story expertly lampoons the wild transformations villains like Mr. Freeze and Despero have gotten in the Absolute Universe. It also does a great job mocking the occasionally overly grim nature of these villains. I know a lot of people were expecting Condiment King in the main Absolute Universe, but this was the right approach.

Condiment King is, after all, a joke character, and it’d be hard to make him work in the actual Absolute Batman title. That being said, he’s the perfect villain to use to satirize the Absolute line and the way it uses its villains. Sure, some people might not think this parody cuts the mustard, but I honestly relish seeing Condiment King any time he pops up, even if it’s just a riff. If you haven’t had a chance to check out MAD About DC #1 yet, I highly suggest you get it so you can ‘ketchup’ with this chuckle-worthy satire.

What do you think about Absolute Condiment King? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!