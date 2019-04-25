Russo Brothers Praise Zack Snyder's Justice League

Everyone knows the story behind Justice League. After the death of his daughter, it was announced that Zack Snyder would step away from the film with Joss Whedon taking over as the new director. The film would then go under reshoots that would butcher Snyder's vision for the project. Fans would then go on to start petitioning for the directors vision to be brought to life and even created a hashtag. Snyder would later make a deal to finish his version of the film, with the rest being history. Some people have wondered how it would be if Joe and Anthony Russo had directed Justice League, but the directors can't see any one but Snyder doing it. While appearing in a recent video for WIRED, the Avengers: Endgame directors gave praise to Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"I don't know how to answer that," Anthony said. "See the Snyder Cut. That's the definitive cut" Joe would go on to reveal that that's the only version of the film he thinks you should see."Yeah, you don't need to see anything else."

For fans looking for more of Snyder's vision, the director doesn't have much of an update. He delivered the cut, but Warner Bros. are the ones with the keys to these characters.

"Look, the story's figured out. I know what to do, it's not a question," Snyder previously explained. "But the truth is, the [Snyder Cut] came out, just to give you a sense of it. I haven't heard from them [Warner Bros.], I don't know what they think. I do love these characters and I love the world, clearly, but yeah, I just don't know what their plans are or what they're up to."

Last year, at IGN Fan Fest, the director talked about how important Batman was to the fabric of the Justice League before his movie took place.

"The death of Superman really shakes him out of that [dark place] and puts him on this really cathartic path to form the Justice League and do his part," the director recalled. "If you think about it, the Justice League is made up entirely of almost god-like characters with these god-like powers, and [Batman is] just a guy. Yes, he is the world's greatest detective and he is this incredible force as far as humanity goes, but in the end, he is just a guy. It's like his job of bringing [the Justice League] together, it was also one of the most important jobs because there would be no Justice League without Bruce."

What did you think about Zack Snyder's Justice League? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!