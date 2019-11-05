Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Trolls Henry Cavill’s Mustache in Justice League in New Video

Through his onscreen roles as Marvel’s Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds has lampooned the wide world of superhero movies in some interesting and polarizing ways. This has extended to the actor’s time outside of the cowl, including in advertisements for his company, Aviation Gin. The latest ad starring Reynolds is certainly no exception, as it pokes fun at one of the most controversial behind-the-scenes aspects of DC’s Justice League. The video sees Reynolds referencing Movember – a men’s health charity that promotes men to keep their facial hair during “No Shave November” – as his mustache magically disappears after drinking from a glass. The CGI surrounding the disappearing mustache begins to glitch, before Reynolds falls offscreen.

This, of course, is a reference to Justice League‘s “MustacheGate”, which surrounded Superman actor Henry Cavill during and after the film’s production. The film’s reshoots fell around the same time that Cavill was shooting Mission: Impossible – Fallout!, for which he had already grown a pretty impressive mustache. As a result, Cavill’s mustache had to be digitally removed from the reshot footage, something that ended up causing a bit of an Internet uproar.

“I was slightly surprised. When we decided to go for the mustache, I certainly wasn’t expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold,” Cavill shared in an interview last year. “I wasn’t expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were.”

“When it came to that, it was one of those things where I’m in the middle of another movie, and to change my look for a movie that should have finished already becomes a real problem,” Cavill detailed. “And as you will see when the movie comes out, to have a fake mustache on would not have been a possibility. You’ll think, ‘Okay, yeah, a fake mustache would perhaps have been blown off in this situation.’ Unfortunately, it led to much dismay when Justice League came out, but that’s the nature of these things. You can’t win every time.”

Considering Aviation Gin’s previous off-the-wall marketing campaigns – from the fruit supposedly being misted by Reynolds’ tears to the ridiculous email responses fans have gotten from the company – this joke about Justice League‘s mustache woes feels oddly on brand.

