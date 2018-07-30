Here’s What Ryan Reynolds Could Look Like as The Flash

Ryan Reynolds is widely known for his role as the Merc With the Mouth, bringing the foul-mouthed Deadpool to life in three different movies. There’s also that poorly received turn as Green Lantern, but once upon a time there was another DC Comics superhero he wanted to play.

The actor revealed his former dream project during the Hall H presentation for Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut at San Diego Comic-Con last week. When asked by a rather testy fan which character he would like to play, Reynolds surprised fans when he said he wanted to play the Wally West version of the Flash, but admitted that ship has set sail.

Either way, that’s all the ammunition that popular fan artist BossLogic needs, and he created his own version of the Flash with the likeness of Reynolds to aid in people’s “what if” fantasies. Check it out below.

Reynolds is an obvious fan of the medium that gave birth to his greatest role, but that doesn’t mean he’s above making fun of himself. It goes without saying that neither Green Lantern nor his first run as Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine were not well received by fans. He himself even poked fun at himself in the mid-credits sequence for Deadpool 2.

In that sequence, Deadpool travels the space-time continuum and kills the mouthless, fleshy version of Deadpool from the X-Men spinoff movie, as well as killing the actor Ryan Reynolds after he received the script for Green Lantern.

When asked which movie he hated more at Comic-Con, Reynolds gave a slightly diplomatic answer — but didn’t refrain from taking shots at both films.

“Both have been an endless spring of jokes for Deadpool,” joked Reynolds. “Both were amazing experiences to work on, and I loved working on them… As an actor you are blessed to be in that position to shoot any movie that size, so I appreciate the chance…. but both were really, really pretty bad.”

Fortunately, neither movies managed to derail his career and, like he said, helped make some of the most potent jokes in the Deadpool franchise. Let’s be happy that he never got an opportunity to play Wally West on the big screen, lest that create a butterfly effect in which we never got the Deadpool movies.

Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut will be available digitally on August 14th, followed by its Blu-ray and DVD release on August 21st.