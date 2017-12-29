New Sad Affleck Video Arises From ‘Justice League’

A new Sad Affleck meme has been born, this time from an interview in promotion of Justice League.

In the video above, Affleck sits beside Cyborg actor Ray Fisher as they discuss the Warner Bros. ensemble film. It doesn’t seem to be as fitting as the original Sad Affleck meme, which was pulled from an interview in which Henry Cavill addressed the poor reviews for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In the new video, it appears Affleck is simply thinking and listening to what Fisher has to say, but ends up paired with the song “I Need Some Sleep” by Eels and a slow zoom in on his black and white face. It might not become the Internet sensation which the original Sad Affleck did but great memes never die.

Whether or not Affleck’s role as Batman will continue is still quite unclear. Despite Affleck stating how eager he was to continue the role at San Diego Comic Con, more recent reports claim Affleck will appear as Bruce Wayne in the Flashpoint movie before a new actor is cast for the Matt Reeves-directed trilogy.

Justice League is now playing in theaters.