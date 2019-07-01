Netflix Officially Orders The Sandman Series From Neil Gaiman and David S. Goyer

Comic book fans were delivered devastating news last month with the confirmation that Vertigo, a subset of DC Comics known for its more adult-oriented and ambitious fare, would be shutting down. Luckily, fans of one of the publisher’s most iconic titles, The Sandman, now have something to celebrate, as a live-action adaptation will be moving forward as a series with Netflix. Considered by many to be one of the greatest works of graphic fiction, fans have been apprehensive about a live-action adaptation ever moving forward, though we can breathe a sigh of relief that creator Neil Gaiman will serve as a writer and producer alongside David S. Goyer.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the brilliant team that is Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil’s iconic comic book series, The Sandman, to life onscreen,” Channing Dungey, VP, Original Series, Netflix, shared in a statement. “From its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, we’re excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world.”

This official confirmation comes after a report that surfaced last week that the deal was moving forward.

Netflix describes the series, “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic–and human–mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

Gaiman and Goyer will co-write the first episode with Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy), who will serve as the series’ showrunner.

The Sandman marks only the latest chapter in the growing trend of studios turning to comic books to develop into TV series, in addition to Gaiman being a hot trend for shows, thanks to the success of American Gods and Good Omens, both based on his works.

The new series is set to pay off on fans’ wishes for the character to be brought into live action, with Gaiman’s involvement making the prospect even more exciting. The author has previously revealed how protective he is of the property and that his focus would be to deliver a quality project.

“I’d rather see no Sandman movie made than a bad Sandman movie.” Gaiman shared at a 2007 Comic-Con panel. “But I feel like the time for a Sandman movie is coming soon. We need someone who has the same obsession with the source material as Peter Jackson had with Lord of the Rings or Sam Raimi had with Spider-Man.”

Stay tuned for details on The Sandman.

