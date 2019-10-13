Saturday Night Live Reveals Where Pete Davidson Has Been

SNL is back this week and viewers were wondering when they were going to see Pete Davidson this season. They wouldn’t have to wait long as Davidson was pretty much present from the first moments of this episode. David Harbour is hosting and Davidson casually rolled up on him asking some questions. The star was fresh out of The Upside Down, which was how the show tried to explain his absence all this time. Davidson even had the chance to ask Harbour about the fate of his character Hopper in Stranger Things’ next season.

In fact, Davidson was busy filming The Suicide Squad with the large cast of the film. The film made a bunch of headlines yesterday when some paparazzi got their hands on some, particularly revealing set photos. Pete Davidson was one of the stars that fans got a great loo at. Just Jared shared 40 images of that scene and there were a ton of people making guesses about the characters and what the plot could be. James Gunn and most of the cast have been tight-lipped about much of the film so far. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is one of the only certainties in the cast.

Davidson was photographed in some black and green armored leather on the set of the film. His shoulders and forearms show off some padding along with the legs on his costume. Two handguns are prominently placed on his chest and ammo is in bulk supply. In fact, bullets seem are an active motif with the costume. It looks like Davidson will be rocking a whip for good measure as well. Some sources are speculating that he’s playing Savant, but more information is necessary before we know for sure. That character is an assassin with a non-linear memory to pair with a chemical imbalance.

SNL viewers were wondering where Davidson was during the season premiere as he was on location shooting these scenes. Supervillain duties called and he answered the bell. The show must go on and the cast actually made light of his absence during Weekend Update. His mention during the episode got a rise out of the cast and delivered a strange story of a man that drove to a music festival in another state and lost his car. Luckily, with him back in the fold, people can look forward to whatever hilarity is in store during this young season of SNL.

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.