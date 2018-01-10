‘Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold’ Clip Released

Warner Bros. has released a new clip from the direct-to-video animated crossover movie Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

The clip shows Batman bringing Mystery Inc. to meet his superhero detective friends. These include Black Canary, the Question, Martin Manhunter, Detective Chimp, and Plastic Man.

Plastic Man makes a particular impression by impersonating a chair. He only reveals himself after Daphne tries to sit on him. Martian Manhunter summons a filing cabinet of each detective’s unsolved cases. Plastic Man’s is especially overflowing.

Take a look above.

If you want to see more, check out ComicBook.com’s exclusive clip from the film. The clip shows Mystery Inc. and Batman first running into each other. You can also check out the movie’s original trailer.

In Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne and Velma join forces with Batman when they discover that villains from both of their respective rogues’ galleries have also combined efforts to terrorize the city. The crime-fighting teams encounter classic Batman foes (Joker, Catwoman, Riddler, Penguin, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn) and allies (The Question, Aquaman, Plastic Man, Martian Manhunter) along with a bevy of fiends from Scooby-Doo lore (Spooky Space Kook, Gentleman Ghost, Miner 49er, Ghost Clown). Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold’s voice cast includes Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo and Fred, Grey Griffen as Daphne and Black Canary, Kate Micucci as Velma, and Diedrich Bader as Batman.

The film is a crossover between Scooby-Doo! and the now-ended Batman: The Brave and the Bold animated series. They last met in the Brave and the Bold episode “Bat-Mite Presents: Batman’s Strangest Cases!”

This isn’t the only recent crossover for Scooby-Doo. The Mystery Inc. crew will meet the Winchesters in an episode of Supernatural. The story will be a bit more mature than the usual Scooby fare according to showrunner Andrew Dabb.

“It’s going to be an episode of Supernatural with Scooby-Doo in it,” Dabb said. “It’s not going to be an episode of Scooby-Doo with the guys in it.”

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold is now on sale.