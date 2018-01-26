Scott Snyder Taking Over ‘Justice League’

Scott Snyder will take over Justice League following the events of Dark Nights: Metal and its follow-up, Justice League: No Justice, the just-announced weekly miniseries he will co-write with James Tynion IV and Joshua Williamson.

This presumably means that Deathstroke scribe Christopher Priest will be off the title, which he took over with December’s #34.

Priest’s final issue will likely be in May, since the solictations for April did not indicate that his run was through. given his critical acclaim on Deathstroke and the visibility that his name brings with Black Panther, a property with which he is closely associated, coming to theaters next month, Priest’s exit will likely be treated as a big deal, even if he only ends up writing a couple of stories on the title.

“We thought we knew the entire map of the DC cosmos,” Snyder said of the No Justice event. “We thought we had explored all there was to explore. But now we know that all this time the Multiverse was nothing but a fishbowl, and now we’ve been dumped into the ocean, unleashing terrifying new threats, and wondrous new possibilities. Metal opened up channels of storytelling that Francis, James, Joshua and I are excited to explore in a big way. When we’re finished, fans will never look at the Justice League in the same way again.”

It is in that context that Snyder will take over Justice League, with an art team yet to be named. With a variety of characters not currently on the Justice League participating in the No Justice event, and some Leaguers notably absent on the art released so far, it seems likely that along with a change in writers will come a lineup shift for Justice League. A move away from the “Big Seven” model has been rare in recent years, but it is possible that Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern(s), Aquaman, Cyborg, The Flash, and Martian Manhunter will be split up among whatever titles spin out of No Justice.

There is no indication on how the changes will impact Justice League of America by Steve Orlando. The fallout from No Justice will reportedly be accompanied by a family of Justice League titles, so it would not be out of the question for Priest and/or Orlando to continue to write a Justice League-branded title.

More details to come in the next few weeks, with DC’s May solicitations set to be made available in about a month.