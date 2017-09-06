Scott Snyder Teases Declan Shalvey & Jordie Bellaire’s All-Star Batman Story

When you think of Scott Snyder, you've got to think about Batman. Having joined DC Comics back in January 2011, the writer gained critical acclaim for his work on Batman as he pushed out 52 issues. However, Snyder still felt like he had more to say about Gotham's famous superhero, so he grabbed at the chance to reprise work with Bruce Wayne following DC Comics' Rebirth. And, as his spin-off All-Star Batman comes closer to being released, Synder is teasing fans with some amazing artwork.

All Star Batman tease @declanshalvey & @whoajordie are doing backups for JRJR'S features. Check Dec's amazing inks pic.twitter.com/Hmqt1gyMbF — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) June 30, 2016

Just a few days ago, Synder posted a photo to Twitter that showcases artwork from his story with artists Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire. He wrote, "All Star Batman tease @declanshalvey & @whoajordie are doing backups for JRJR'S features. Check Dec's amazing inks." The greyscale image features Batman's sleek and refined Batmobile which looks reminiscent to the hero's original vehicle. Fans can also see what look to be an irate T-Rex popping into the page's main panel, but unsurprisingly, Batman seems unphased by the sudden interruption.

And a backup story about Zsasz, Duke, the secret history of Robins, and more by pals @declanshalvey & @whoajordie pic.twitter.com/k8TFobw5vR — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) July 7, 2016

Synder also uploaded a second teaser image earlier today where he wrote, "And a backup story about Zsasz, Duke, the secret history of Robins, and more by pals @declanshalvey & @whoajordie." The writer posted yet another photo with his tweet which shows Robin in full gear alongside Batman. The post has already got fans excited to see Zsasz appearance in the issue as the knife-happy supervillian has been absent from the franchise for awhile now.

For fans who're eager to get their hands on Synder's newest Batman series, the tease comes over a month before its debut issue is finally released. The first issue, which will feature John Romita Jr. reimagining Two-Face's visage, promises to thrill fans. In an interview with DC Comics, Synder discussed the series and how he came to work with such a legendary comic artist," he said. "We had talked about a year ago where I basically said that the moment I have an opening in my schedule or any free time at all, I couldn't wait to work with him [Romita] on something. I would run for the chance, whether it was something like this or something creator-owned. Anything."

The issue is already up on DC Comic's website alongside an official synopsis. The description can be fully read below:

""My Own Worst Enemy" part one! Superstar writer Scott Snyder explodes into an all-new Batman series alongside legendary artist John Romita Jr., reimagining some of the Dark Knight's greatest villains. First up: Two-Face! Batman must take Two-Face to a destination out of Gotham City, but the duplicitous villain has a two of spades up his sleeve. Every assassin, bounty hunter and ordinary citizen with something to hide is on their tails with one goal: kill Batman! Handcuffed together on the road to hell, this is Batman and Two-Face as you've never seen them before!"

All-Star Batman, #1 will hit stores on August 10th 2016. And, of course, Synder's work with Shalvey and Bellaire will be released later on in the series.