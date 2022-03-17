Scrubs Star Zach Braff Wants to Play Blue Beetle With Donald Faison’s Booster Gold

For the second time in the course of a few weeks — and the first time since the season 7 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — Zach Braff has expressed an interest in joining his Scrubs co-star Donald Faison on the series. When the news broke that Faison was joining the series, the “secret” character he was playing had a description that really felt like it couldn’t be anyone but Booster Gold. Given the close relationship between Faison and Braff, and the close relationship between Booster Gold and Blue Beetle Ted Kord, fans immediately decided that Braff should step into the role of Ted.

Shortly after the casting announcement, the pair discussed the idea on Fake Doctors, Real Friends, their Scrubs rewatch podcast. Back then, though, it wasn’t “official” that Faison was Booster, so the discussion was heavily bleeped.

“I don’t know how I got this lucky,” Faison said when Braff brought up the role. He announced that he would be playing the role, but editors bleeped the actual name so that he wasn’t spoiling the show.

“I learned, just because they of course wrote me things like ‘is Zach going to be [bleep],” Braff added, and Faison replied, “That’s who I think you should play, too.”

Braff asked whether his role would just be a voice, and Faison answered, “No, it’d be a character. We’d dress up like f–ing superheroes, put on superhero outfits.”

Braff replied with, “Well, you tell Berlanti that I’ll [bleep].”

In this week’s episode, which debuted yesterday, he said substantially the same thing, but this time was able to use names.

“Listen, this keeps coming up and I want you to tell all your followers: I am down to play Ted Kord,” Braff said on the show. “Whoever owns the property. It’s DC, right? Probably part of the Berlantiverse. He’s one of the first people who ever hired me. But yeah, Donald said that everyone [is saying that I should be Ted Kord]… I don’t follow comic books. I’m sorry. I know people love them. I don’t know anything about it, but yes, I’m here to announce that whoever owns the property. I’m down to play Ted Kord.”

So far, there is no official season 8 renewal for Legends, although Faison has confirmed that if that renewal comes, he will be a series regular next year.