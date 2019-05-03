The SDCC 2019 Exclusive TMNT Michelangelo as Batman Figure is Available Now

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 will offer a lot of exclusives for collectors, but you won’t need to attend the show to get your hands on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo dressed as Batman action figure. It’s available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for August.

The figure is based on the DC Comics crossover animated film Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles which can be pre-ordered now on Blu-ray/Digital and 4K Blu-ray/Digital with free 2-day shipping. The release date is set for June 4th. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles finds Gotham City reaching new levels of danger when Shredder joins forces with Ra’s al Ghul to enact a nefarious plan – leading to the team-up of the Dark Knight and the Turtles to combat the combined might of the Foot Clan and League of Assassins!”

The Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cast is led by Troy Baker (Batman: Arkham Origins, The Last of Us) as the voice of both Batman and the Joker – making Baker the first actor to ever play both roles in the same film.

Opposite Baker are the Ninja Turtles themselves – Emmy Award/Golden Globe Award/SAG Award winner Darren Criss (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Glee) as Raphael, Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) as Michelangelo, Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) as Donatello, and Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Woody Woodpecker Show) as Leonardo.

Other key members of the voice cast include Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Batgirl, John DiMaggio (Adventure Time, Futurama) as Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (Batman: The Animated Series, Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go!) as Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Penguin, Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!) as Bane, Cas Anvar (The Expanse) as Ra’s al Ghul, Keith Ferguson (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends) as Baxter Stockman & Two-Face, Brian George (Seinfeld) as Alfred, Ben Giroux (Hart of Dixie) as Robin, Andrew Kishino (The Lion Guard) as Shredder, and Jim Meskimen (Parks and Recreation) as Commissioner Gordon & Scarecrow.

Jake Castorena (The Death of Superman) directs Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from a script by Marly Halpern-Graser (Mad, Batman Unlimited, Be Cool, Scooby-Doo). Ben Jones (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman: The Brave and the Bold) is producer. Executive producers are Benjamin Melniker and Michael Uslan. Sam Register and Chris Viscardi are executive producers.

Another hot San Diego Comic-Con 2019 exclusive that’s available to pre-order now is this Rick and Morty Pickle Rick Pop figure that you can reserve right here with shipping slated for August.

The SDCC version of the limbless Pickle Rick is a glow-in-the-dark version of a previous PX exclusive Pop figure, which indicates that Funko Pop Rick’s pickle experiments resulted in a high dose of radiation in an alternate universe.

