DCU Timeline Update Solves a 2-Year-Old Batman Villain Plot Hole

Compared to other franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, the DC Universe is still in its early stages, meaning there aren’t as many projects for fans to keep track of. Still, the age-old question of where a movie or TV show fits in the shared universe timeline is bound to come up during the build-up to release. DC Studios co-head James Gunn has already confirmed that this summer’s Supergirl is set between Superman and Man of Tomorrow, mirroring its placement on the actual release schedule. However, things are a little different in the case of Clayface, the DCU’s second movie of 2026.

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Following the release of the first Clayface teaser trailer, a Threads user asked Gunn if the film is set before or after the events of Superman. “Before,” Gunn wrote in response. “It’s the first DCU film out of chronological order.”

What Clayface‘s Placement in the DCU Timeline Means

Image via WB

Knowing that Clayface is set prior to Superman is a vital detail, as it potentially clears up a DCU plot hole involving the character. Clayface was featured in a supporting role on two episodes of the animated series Creature Commandos, which premiered in late 2024. As exciting a prospect as Clayface is, some people were nevertheless confused about the logistics, as the film is telling the story about how Matt Hagen became Clayface. As seen in the teaser trailer, Matt is an actor who is brutally attacked and disfigured, leading him to seek experimental treatment and transform into a metahuman. Prior to Gunn’s confirmation, there was debate about where Clayface was set; if it took place after Creature Commandos, it would have been strange.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Gunn has only said Clayface takes place before Superman (and, by extension, the other films in the DCU). He didn’t say how it relates to Creature Commandos, but it’s reasonable to assume Clayface is set prior to the TV series as well. That would explain how a fully-formed Clayface could be active in the DC Universe during the events of Creature Commandos; Matt Hagen had already undergone his horrifying change and has adjusted to his new reality. It’ll be interesting to see if further specifics about how Clayface and Creature Commandos connect are revealed in the coming months.

Theoretically, it’s possible that the Clayfaces in the movie and Creature Commandos are two different characters. In the comics, multiple people have held the Clayface mantle, so there’s precedent for something like that happening. Matt Hagen is actually the second person to be Clayface; the original iteration was Basil Karlo. However, it remains to be seen if DC Studios would want to introduce two versions of the same character so soon. For the sake of simplicity, it might be better to just stick with one main Clayface across various DCU projects, fleshing out that character before moving on to something else.

All that said, if the Clayface we see in Clayface is indeed the same character in Creature Commandos, the film should still be accessible to a general audience. One of Gunn’s goals with the DCU is to limit the amount of “homework” viewers have to do to follow a film or show’s story. Ideally, he wants each project to work on its own merits while also sprinkling in larger shared universe connections. That balancing act could become more difficult as the DCU goes on, but for now, Clayface should just be a chilling, standalone horror movie that’s perfect viewing for Halloween.

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