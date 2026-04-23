7 Best DC Villains Introduced in the 2000s

They say that heroes are only as good as their villains. While that’s definitely up for debate, there’s no denying that good villains can elevate a bad story to a good one, and great villains can make a good story a phenomenal one. The rivalries between iconic heroes and villains can become the stuff of legends. Batman versus the Joker, Superman versus Lex Luthor, the Flash versus Reverse-Flash. All of these awesome villains have pushed their heroes to be better versions of themselves. Beyond that, they’ve also stirred up plenty of incredible stories. DC is filled with great villains, but not all of them have eight decades of stories to pull from.

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Every villain has to get their start somewhere. Sure, the old villains who have survived the tests of time have a major advantage in the iconicity department, but even newer characters can give these greats a run for their money. It doesn’t take long for a good villain to become a fantastic recurring character. Today, we’re celebrating some of those slightly newer villains by taking a look at the seven best criminals DC introduced us to across the 2000s.

7) Larfleeze

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Geoff John’s foundational Green Lantern epic introduced innumerable awesome characters and concepts, one of which was the expanded Emotional Spectrum. Larfleeze was the one and only Orange Lantern, representing greed. Technically speaking, Larfleeze isn’t even a villain, but the victim of the Orange Ring, as it possesses him and traps him in an endless cycle of wanting more. Of course, he was a greedy thief before he was possessed, but even he doesn’t want to live forever for avarice. Larfleeze is endlessly entertaining in his quest to own everything, and he rides that perfect line between funny and terrifying.

6) Onomatopoeia

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Onomatopoeia is a serial killer who specifically targets non-powered superheroes, often acting as a foe to Green Arrow and Batman. His name comes from how he only communicates through sound effects, mimicking the noises made by everything around him. Fighting Onomatopoeia is more like fighting a living typhoon of sound effects, as he can take an unimaginable amount of punishment before going down. His gimmick is unique and makes perfect use of how he’s a comic book character. Onomatopoeia is stylish and really darn fun to see in action, and currently sits as one of the most underrated villains that needs to make a comeback.

5) Professor Pyg

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Professor Pyg might be one of Batman’s relatively newer villains, but he’s definitely one of his scariest. Pyg is a madman obsessed with “perfecting” others. He would kidnap and lobotomize people, turning them into his mindless Dollotrons. Pyg is a downright horrifying villain to see, as he’s more brutal and creatively disgusting than almost anyone else in the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. He’s an accomplished, methodical surgeon, but he chooses to use his skills to violate the minds of others to scratch his demented itch. Pyg is psychotic in the best way, and he’s easily one of Batman’s creepiest foes.

4) Atrocitus

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Much like Larfleeze, Atrocitus is another new Corps leader, this time representing the Red Lanterns of rage. Atrocitus lost his family when the Manhunters malfunctioned and slaughtered the people of his sector, leading him to declare his undying vengeance on the Guardians. The Red Lanterns are absolute juggernauts, and Atrocitus is the number one of his group. He’s not just a boundless beast of rage, however. His hate is controlled with clear conviction, and he employed blood magic to control the boiling power and rage granted by his ring. He’s a much deeper character than he seems on the surface, but is still every bit the raging monster he should be.

3) Veronica Cale

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Wonder Woman is one of DC’s most important characters, but she tends to lack in the villain department. Veronic Cale was a big step towards fixing that. She’s Wonder Woman’s very own Lex Luthor, being a woman who hates how Diana was “handed” the world’s love and respect when she had to claw her way to her position from nothing. She’s a self-assured businesswoman who has very personal reasons for wanting to conquer her enemies and is obsessed with proving that she deserves what she’s won. Cale’s willingness to tear the world apart to complete her goals makes her exactly as ruthless as a villain like her should be.

2) Hunter Zolomon

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Eobard Thawne remains one of the pettiest and greatest supervillain rivals in fiction, standing opposed to Barry Allen, but Wally has his own emotional speedster opponent in Hunter Zolomon. He considered Wally one of his close friends before terrible tragedy drove him over the edge. He returned as a villain obsessed with the idea that tragedy makes heroes stronger, and that, to help Wally be the best Flash he can be, he had to put him through the worst sadness possible. Zoom’s motivations are very interesting, and his dynamic with Wally is engaging in every way imaginable.

1) Manchester Black

Manchester Black is the perfect commentary on the rise of anti-heroes and why classic superheroes are so important. Black is a powerful psychic who led a team of murderous vigilantes and challenged Superman, saying that his way of saving the world was outdated. He is a grunge, edgy punk who spits in the face of systems and second chances, taking out all his rage on a world he sees as sick beyond saving. He’s the irreverent antithesis to everything Superman believes, slapping before helping and judging before understanding, and that’s exactly what a supervillain should be. He brings out the best heroism in Superman and offers his own charismatic twist on his beliefs.

Which villain from the 2000s do you have a soft spot for? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!