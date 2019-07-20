SDCC 2019 Panel Recap: Arrow

Arrow is about to bring its heralded superhero legacy to an end as its final season prepares to go live. Of course, San Diego Comic-Con is taking time to honor the DC Comics project, and ComicBook.com is here to breakdown all the details shared at the event:

The panel begins with the moderator coming out. Stephen Amell, Rick Gonzalez, David Ramsey, and more all come to the stage.

EP Marc Guggenheim says the show is meant to end now because it is going out on a high note. There are logistical, editorial, and budgery reasons which will keep the show going for an eighth season.

Guggenheim was asked if they felt like it was a risk picking Amell to play Green Arrow. The EP says they knew from the moment the actor opened his mouth that he was right for the gig. The actor then said he was shirtless then. Guggenheim said he even downloaded the audition because they did not know if they were going to get him for the role, but he knew Amell would be big.

The panel goes on to honor Amell for consistently showing up for the show. Guggenheim said the show was so lucky they got Amell because he showed up with talent but also a great person. They did not expect him to be a public figure promoting the Arrowverse, and he says they should have. But they never had to because Amell just wanted to.

The panel turns to Kate Cassidy. The actress said she knew she had to play her part in Arrow because she loved the role so much. Then when Amell was cast, Cassidy knew she had to join in. Amell said he knew when Cassidy got the part because she followed him on Twitter.

Joking about the next spin off, the panel agrees Ramsey’s giant arms could be the next series. Diggle is still alive and kicking butt as his own superhero. The actor said he never saw Diggle becoming that big of a character as he thought he would die. Ramsey said Arrow has been such a great ride.

The panel talks about the Diggle clan. The family is expanding, and Guggenheim says J.J. has grown up. They have cast the adult version of J.J. is Charlie Barnett of Russian Doll. Guggenheim says people will be surprised by the character because he wears a very specific costume no one is expecting.

Julianna Harkvay is asked how she felt about fans’ reception to Dinah. She said she feels fans connected because she connected so much. Rick Gonzalez agrees because Rene is one of the most emotionally intelligent characters on the show; Guggenheim and the moderator joke he should be the focus of the next spin off for Arrow.

The Arrow cast is asked what it has been like working with Amell. Cassidy said she is really proud of him because the show or the Arrowverse does not know how hard the actor works on make things happen. She told him to not f–k things up back on day one, and everyone on the show now sees him as the glue because he led them into that. Harkvay echoes these thoughts but quiets when she begins to tear up.

Gonzalez said he came in later, but it was evident to see how much hard work Amell put into Arrow. The cast openly talked about how in depth Amell trained to bring Oliver Queen to life. “He set the bar for the show,” Gonzalez said.

Ramsey said he met Amell back in the first season. They met together off the sound stage, and Ramsey said he was shirtless. However, the actor said he saw lots of muscles but even more dedication. He went on to say Amell is the person who cares most about the fans and crew and everyone. “There would not have been any comic book universe not just DC on TV after Smallville without Stephen Amell and Arrow,” Ramsey said.

Guggenheim then talks about the crossover. They joke about Routh’s version of Superman that will join. The producer says the crossover’s full goal is to come up with 100 great things and fit as many moments in as possible. Routh begins that by being Clark Kent and being in the Daily Planet. “It is going to be amazing,” he said.

When asked about his Superman, Routh comes out. He is told by Warner Bros. that everything there is a costume, they put it in the archives. So, they cannot use the original costume Routh wore on the big screen, but they have a couple ideas. Routh says he has an idea and shows off a Superman t-shirt under his button down.

The first fan question is about the legacy Amell has with Arrow. He says the impression he has left on fans starts and ends with the little girl. He says he is happy to see her, and he comes to the audience to give her one of Oliver’s green cloaks.

The second fan question asks what lessons the show has taught the stars. Ramsey says it has taught him to never take things for granted and to be more grateful for every day.

The third question says what will take longer to come back from: Amell leaving Arrow or Game of Thrones end? Amell said he loved the final season of the HBO show, and if fans hate the last season of Arrow then they have done their job right. He jokingly says the show has a happy ending, and the crowd laughs.

