Set Photos Reveal Arrowverse Crossover Wedding Twist

Paparazzi photos taken on the set of this year’s big CW/DC crossover have confirmed a rumor that has been circulating on social media for weeks.

Spoilers ahead for “Crisis on Earth-X,” this year’s four-show crossover.

In the photos, John Diggle stands near a waterfront with Barry Allen and Iris West as well as Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak in front of him.

The caption indicates that he is performing a double wedding for the two super-couples.

Earlier this fall, fans on Twitter started saying that Arrow’s David Ramsey had said Diggle would officiate a wedding in the crossover, which led fans to believe that Oliver and Felicity would get hitched. When the crossover’s poster was released, depicting Iris and Barry’s wedding, it confused those rumors a bit.

At the time, ComicBook.com could not confirm the Ramsey quote.

The “WestAllen” wedding was no surprise: the pair were engaged last season and their wedding was, as noted above, on the poster for the crossover. The “Olicity” wedding was not a particularly well-kept secret, either, although technically this is the closest fans have come to confirmation.

ComicBook.com has reached out to sources close to the production, and no one has yet confirmed or denied that the photo depicts what it claims to.

Arrow returns to TV on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT following the season premiere of Supernatural.