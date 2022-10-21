Shazam! 2 Director Reveals Hilarious Story About Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Stalking Him

The hierarchy of power within the DC movie universe will definitely change later this year, with both Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods making their debuts in theaters. Both of the films will be occupying a unique corner of DC Comics canon, as Shazam! and Black Adam are often regarded as rivals or adversaries in the comics. Because of that, fans have been eager to see them cross over on the big screen, and while it sounds like that might not happen right away, that hasn't stopped Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg from poking fun at it. In an Instagram post, which you can check out below, Sandberg illustrates a "totally true" story about working on the film, in which he insinuates that Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was wearing elaborate disguises and leaving him mysterious notes while both films were filming at the same time.

Sure, the story is obviously fake (as were Sandberg's previous illustrations of "totally true" on-set stories about Helen Mirren's long body hair and an expensive animatronic "cat scene"), but it's hilariously brought to life by Sandberg, and it illustrates the unique desire to see the Black Adam and Shazam! films cross over.

"The original plan, maybe five or six years ago I think, was to tell the two origin stories of Shazam! and Black Adam in the same movie. That's what we had worked on," Johnson told reporters during a recent Black Adam press event. "The script was delivered. When we all read the script, I immediately felt like, 'We have to separate these two movies. We have to honor Shazam! and that origin story and what that is and what that can be for the fans and then we also have to tell our story, too, as well.' I think in separating them, with the majority of the world not knowing who Black Adam [is] if you weren't a serious comic book fan, it was important I think to separate them and tell each story respectively."

Black Adam will be released in theaters on October 21st. Meanwhile, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released on December 21st.