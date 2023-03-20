ComicBook Nation: Shazam: Fury of the Gods Review and The Last Of Us Finale, Did it Deliver?

The ComicBook Nation Crew breaks down Shazam: Fury of the Gods and debates what happened in The Last of Us finale! We also discuss all the new details on the Power Rangers Once & Always 30th Anniversary Special, Legend of the White Dragon, The Mandalorian, and this week’s biggest comics from Marvel and DC!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Review

In her 3.5 out of 5-star review of Shazam! 2, ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak said the following:

“Overall, Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn’t the most unique or action-packed comic book movie out there. You certainly won’t leave the theater a changed DC fan, but you will leave with a smile on your face. If you can look past the uncertainty of the Shazamily’s future, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a delightful ride and a worthy follow-up to the first film.”

Shazam! 2 Interview Grace Caroline Currey

If you missed our ComicBook Nation Bonus Round on YouTube, be sure to check out our talk with Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Grace Caroline Currey, who plays Mary Bromfield!

