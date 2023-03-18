The Last of Us Part 3 Will Include Elements from HBO Show

We can expect the hypothetical, unannounced The Last of Us Part 3 to incorporate elements from the TV show. The Last of Us is one of the most popular IP out there, largely thanks in part due to the recent success of the HBO series. PlayStation and Naughty Dog had already crafted some of the most prestigious games of all-time with the first two games, but the show took an already commercially successful video game series and made it even more mainstream. Ever since the show ended last week, fans have been trying to figure out what comes next for both the TV series and the video games, especially since it has been nearly three years since the last game and we have heard nothing official about a third entry.

It has been vaguely teased that a third Last of Us game may be in the works and rumors suggest it is, but Naughty Dog is playing coy. With that said, if it does happen (and it almost certainly will), Naughty Dog president and The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann noted in an interview with EL ESPAÑOL (via The Game Spoof) that The Last of Us Part 3 would likely use elements from the show. He refrained from giving any specifics, but it definitely seems like all of this Last of Us media will be influencing each other in various ways.

"If we ever revisit them in game form," said Druckmann. "Which remains to be seen, there are definitely elements that I'm going to take from the series that would apply to the games."

It's unclear exactly how this would work or how big these elements would be. While the show is faithful to the games, it also makes some massive changes via new characters, changing the fates of some characters like Bill, and having new scenes that we've never seen before. Either way, it'll be interesting to see how Naughty Dog tries to implement these things and how much they impact the next game.

