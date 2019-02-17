‘Shazam!’: Black Adam Ruled Out, Post-Credits Scene Details Revealed

While the upcoming Shazam! movie will feature at least one post-credits scene, the bonus sequence will not feature Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Black Adam.

Over the weekend, ComicBook.com visited the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California to talk with Shazam! director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran. While there, Safran acknowledged that any rumor about Johnson playing a role in the Zachary Levi-lead Shazam! movie as his Black Adam character is a “complete myth.” Safran admits Johnson “might’ve been available” to shoot a tag which might have teased a Shazam! sequel but says it was never attempted.

“I think they sort of played with the idea of having the first movie be both Shazam and Black Adam but it needs more set up than you want to spend in the first movie with Shazam,” Sandberg explained.

“Shazam’s origin story is big enough to merit its own film,” Safran added. “I think that’s what everybody discovered early on. When you see the movie, you’ll see that that’s what it deserved and what it got.”

Once the team cut Black Adam out, he never came back for this first outing. “There was never a conversation with [Johnson] about a post-credits sequence,” Safran said. “Really, truly, never.”

Still, Sandberg hopes to see Shazam comes face to face with Black Adam on the big screen, which was originally the plan for this movie. “You’d wanna see it at some point because he’s a classic villain,” Sandberg said. It’s a good thing he and Safran then admit Shazam! is planting seeds for what could be a sequel down the line, though they do not confirm plans for a second movie, just yet.

“[Black Adam is] a perfect adversary, so one would hope that eventually you see those two on screen together at some point,” Safran said. “It’s not gonna be in this one.”

In regards to that post-credits scene, if it is not going to feature Black Adam, then what could it be?

“I don’t know if there’s much to say there,” Sandberg said, as means to preserve spoilers.

Safran was a bit more open about how he and the creative team approached the extra sequence which comic book movie fans have grown to love, though he did not drop the slightest spoiler.”It’s probably the same decision making that one has on all these movies which is, ‘What’s going to be fun? What’s going to be satisfying for the audience? What’s going to be a nice punctuation mark that’ll be, again, satisfying for the audience?’” Safran explained. “That’s the debate that you always have and we had a lot of options. I think we ended up with something good.”

Safran knows a thing or two about post-credits scenes, after all. He also produced the wildly successful Aquaman which came complete with a Black Manta tag, leaving DC Comics fans both satisfied and hungry for more.

Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 5.