Save 33% on the Shazam! Blu-rays

It’s been less than a month since DC Comics’ Shazam! hit theaters, but it’s already time to shift focus towards the home video release. If you loved the film, now would be a good time to get your pre-orders in for the Blu-ray / 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Digital combos.

At the time of writing you can pre-order the Shazam! Blu-ray + DVD + Digital pack via Amazon and Walmart for $24.96, or 31% off the list price. The 4K UHD + Digital version is available to pre-order via Amazon and Walmart for $29.96, or 33% off the list price. Note that, in the case of Amazon, you won’t be charged until the Blu-ray ships, and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are the discount will go a bit higher before Shazam! ships, but this way you’ll lock down the current discount and any future upgrades.

As for special features and a specific release date, there has been no official announcements. However, we could see it launch as early as July 2nd according to a release date listed on Best Buy Canada (take it with a grain of salt). It may also contain at least 20 minutes of deleted scenes.

Shazam! stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as Batson’s mystically-powered superhero alter ego, the titular Shazam. The synopsis reads:

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

