‘Shazam!’ Has Third Highest Warner Bros. Opening Ever in China

In addition to its rave reviews, DC’s Shazam! is quickly making its presence felt at the global box office. The Zachary Levi-starring comedy has rode significant hype into its opening weekend, where all across the globe it is performing above initial expectations. After just one day in theaters, Shazam! is already getting substantial returns from China, the second-biggest box office in the world.

Shazam! opened to $16.4 million in its first day in China, which is enough to make it the third-highest Chinese opening for any Warner Bros. movie. The only two higher debuts were fellow DC movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Aquaman, which became the highest-grossing DC film in history after its release late last year. While Shazam! won’t continue on to do Aquaman numbers, it’s clearly a big winner for DC and WB, especially considering how much cheaper it was to produce.

During early Thursday night screenings here in North America, Shazam! took in an impressive $5.9 million. When combined with the Fandango previews more than a week ago, the film is already up to $9.2 million domestically.

The latest tracking for Shazam! suggests that it will launch with $145 million worldwide, which would be a massive win for the film. With a production budget around $100 million, it could make its money back and then some after just three or four days in theaters. The domestic opening weekend alone is expected to haul in between $45 and $50 million.

Have you been out to see Shazam! in theaters yet? Will you be adding to the opening weekend total? Let us know in the comments!

Shazam! is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

