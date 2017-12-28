‘Shazam!’ Director Shows Off His Fitting Christmas Gifts

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg got the perfect gifts for Christmas.

Sandberg had a very Shazam got Christmas, getting a pair of gifts themed around his new film. His post on Instagram revealed a Shazam LEGO minifigure along with a Viewmaster packed with Shazam images! “Christmas gifts from [Lotta Losten],” Sandberg wrote with the photo. “It’s all Shazam all the time in this house.”

Sandberg is certainly gearing up for the film, seeing as its star Zachary Levi recently revealed he was headed to Toronto to begin production.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was originally set to star in the film as Black Adam, rivaling the film’s titular hero, but has since parted ways for the film in favor of his own standalone outing.

“I think they’ve got a great plan over there with him and I wish those guys the best of luck,” Johnson said. “We had to split the idea because the obviously idea was Black Adam and Shazam. So we split it. Those guys are gonna do great with it.”

Though Levi’s casting had a few fans scratching their heads, the actor promises he will be bulking up for the part. Levi has mentioned to ComicBook.com his excitement to play a character who is essentially a teenager in a grown man and super hero’s body, claiming it requires meals in excess of 4,000 calories per day.

Up next for DC Films and Warner Bros. is Aquaman in December of 2018. Wonder Woman 2 and Flashpoint as slated to follow it, with Shazam scheduled as its direct successor on April 5, 2019.