‘Shazam’ Comic by Geoff Johns and Dale Eaglesham Announced

DC has announced that Geoff Johns will be returning to write a new volume of Shazam.

Johns announced the news at his spotlight panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, which was hosted by Dan DiDio. Johns will write the series, which will be illustrated by Dale Eaglesham.

Johns and Eaglesham previously collaborated on Justice Society of America.

Captain Marvel might look a bit like Superman, but the character’s origins are rooted in magic. The character gains a variety of superpowers granted by various gods when he shouts the word “Shazam.” Johns has a long history with Shazam, having written the character in JSA and then giving the character a new origin when DC relaunched their line in 2011.

The new volume of Shazam will bring back the “Shazam Family” previously introduced by Johns and Gary Frank during DC’s New 52 relaunch. The revamped family gave Billy Batson and his extended foster family (which includes traditional supporting cast members Mary Bromfield and Freddie Freeman, along with new charactersEugene, Pedro, and Darla) super powers, although Batson remained the main wielder of the powers of Shazam.

Although Johns originally planned to create the new Shazam series with Gary Frank, Frank is busy at work on their Doomsday Clock collaboration and was unavailable to work on the new series.

The new series will feature the Shazam family discovering the origins of magic. You can check out the cover to the first issue of the series below:

The announcement is good timing for DC, as Warner Bros. is releasing a new Shazam movie in 2019. The movie stars Zachary Levi as Shazam and Asher Angel as his Billy Batson alter-ego. Mark Strong will appear as the villainous Sivana and Djimon Hounsou will star as the Wizard who gives Batson his powers.

The new Shazam comic series will debut in November.