‘Shazam!’ Director Can’t Relax Until He Knows How Ant-Man Returns In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

One of the best things about Shazam! director David F. Sandberg’s social media presence has been his undying enthusiasm not just for his own film, but for all things geek.

In spite of the perceived divide between Marvel and DC filmmakers (which is mostly imagined by overzealous fans anyway), Sandberg recently said that he expected Captain Marvel to be a massive success (all while joking about the fact that Shazam is the original “Captain Marvel”) — and now he’s champing at the bit to find out what is going on with Ant-Man in Avengers: Endgame.

When a fan asked on Twitter what movie will be the first Sandberg will watch after Shazam! comes out to help relax, he replied, “Avengers: Endgame. Can’t properly relax until I know how Ant-Man came back.”

It is no longer a spoiler that Ant-Man does indeed play a (seemingly significant) role in Avengers: Endgame; the first trailer ended with his arrival at Avengers mansion, and with Captian America and Black Widow realizing that he was actually there, and not an old recording. This came as a shock to the characters, because while fans knew Ant-Man had survived The Decimation (Thanos’s “snap”) and was trapped in the Quantum Realm, The Avengers did not, and assumed that he had simply disappeared like so many others.

Ant-Man is, perhaps, the Marvel movie that feels most tonally in keeping with previous Shazam! adaptations to live action and to what looks to be the tone of Shazam!, so it is maybe not so surprising that Sandberg has a bit riding on ol’ Scott Lang.

Avengers: Endgame will also be one of the very first big movies to follow Shazam! at theaters, so between the release festivities and the press tour it is likely that, even if Sandberg weren’t a big fan in his own right, it would be difficult to get out and see another movie before Endgame to begin with.

C’mon, Disney — imagine the good karma it would be to get this man a ticket to the premiere!

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019. Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26, 2019.