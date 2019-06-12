Shazam Director Shares Hilarious Reaction to Opening His New Xbox

Hot off the heels of the critically-acclaimed Shazam!, David F. Sandberg got a little surprise from Microsoft earlier today. In an unboxing that was captured on Instagram, Sandberg opened up his mystery package to find a completely custom Xbox One featuring Shazam!’s iconic red texture suit with a gold lightning bolt smack dab in the middle. Needless to say, Sandberg’s reaction was one for the ages.

In the perfectly-staged frame-by-frame, Sandberg opens up the heavily-packaged case only to find the custom console, which knocks him out of his chair.

View this post on Instagram #Shazam #xbox A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) on Jun 11, 2019 at 1:18pm PDT

After finding itself as one of the DCEU’s best-reviewed films — with a 90 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a near-perfect 4.63/5.00 in the ComicBook.com User Ratings — it’s but a matter of time before a sequel for the film is pushed into development. In fact, reports have already surfaced that Henry Gayden will be returning to pen the script.

In terms of what a sequel could feature, Shazam! producer Peter Safran was hesitant with confirming to us that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam would end up appearing, saying a solo Black Adam film would likely be the first move before having the two characters appear on-screen together.

“Listen, we don’t know but I’ve gotta believe that there’s gonna be a standalone Black Adam movie before there’s ever a movie with Shazam and Black Adam sharing the screen,” Safran told ComicBook.com.

“Yeah I think that is the goal, it is giving heroes their time to shine and not feeling like you have to shoehorn in some universal connection amongst them all,” he explained. “The studio’s been incredibly supportive and DC’s been supportive about saying take the time that you need to introduce these characters in the right way and tell the stories that you really want to tell, and that the audiences really want to see with these characters.”d

Shazam! is due out digitally July 2nd ahead of being released on Blu-ray and DVD on July 16th.