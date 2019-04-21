‘Shazam!’ Director Reveals Scene He Reshot

In the age of superhero blockbusters, it’s not uncommon for a movie’s production team to reassemble again after principal photography has already wrapped. Before studios started throwing millions around, reshoots often signified a movie that was in trouble but now, they’re often factored into a film’s schedule to get any additional footage the studio may need. That was par for the course with Shazam!

Like all other superhero flicks that came before it, it went through a round of reshoots and one of the scenes they reshot was unveiled earlier tonight on Twitter by David F. Sandberg, the director behind the latest Warner Brothers hit. Sharing a still photo of a monitor, Sandberg revealed that Doctor Sivana’s (Mark Strong) intro was something that changed after principal filming had wrapped.

For example, adult Sivana’s intro took place in a bright, sterile environment. Afterwards I felt that it was the wrong choice to have it look like a Roy Andersson movie so I asked to reshoot it. pic.twitter.com/w6gb95cCBC — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 21, 2019

The film continues its tear across the box office as it approaches $300m worldwide in its third weekend in theaters against a reported production budget of $100m. Even though the movie featured an effects-heavy story with flying characters and a group of shape-shifting monsters, Warner Brothers was able to keep the budget modest, especially when compared to their competitors across the aisle at Marvel Studios.

Critically, Shazam! is one of the best-review movies of the fledgling DC Extended Universe. To date, it’s only the second movie in the shared entertainment universe to receive the Certified Fresh badge from Rotten Tomatoes. With a 90% rating, the movies trails Wonder Woman’s 93% and topples the next in line — James Wan’s Aquaman — which swims in at 65% Fresh.

Shazam! is currently in theaters. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.

