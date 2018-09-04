‘Shazam!’ Extended TV Spot Released

In addition to the first trailer for Shazam!, DC Warner Bros. have released an extended TV spot for the upcoming Zachary Levi-starrer.

Now, there is some good and bad news to this new TV spot. The good news is, there’s another Shazam! teaser to watch, helping us pass the time until the movie is officially released in theaters in April. The bad news? Well, none of the footage in the new spot is actually new. Everything seen in this teaser was already featured in the initial trailer.

Thankfully, all of the scenes here are the best ones from the trailer, so we can basically just enjoy a shorter version of it! You can check out the new TV spot in the video above!

The spot begins with a shortened version of Billy Batson’s story, and his transformation into Shazam. Instead of featuring his move to the foster family, this spot simply focuses on Billy having a friend in Freddy Freeman, and getting trapped on the subway. He’s transported to the cave where The Wizard dwells, and young Billy learns how to transform into Shazam.

At the end of the spot, fans will get another look at perhaps the most laughed-about scene in the entire trailer, and that’s the stopping of the gas station robbery.

Billy and Freddy are in a gas station to stop a couple of criminals from making off with the store’s money. The criminals shoot at Billy but the bullets bounce off of his chest, causing him to remark, “You’re dead.” After tossing the criminals out of the window, Billy and Freddy walk outside, laughing and eating snacks. This makes way for Zachary Levi’s already popular line, “Oh hey, what’s up? I’m a superhero.”

Judging by the style of the ads so far, it’s safe to say we’re in for an all-out action comedy when Shazam! is finally released into theaters.

Directed by David F. Sandberg and starring Zachary Levi, Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.