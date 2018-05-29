‘Shazam!’: First Official Look at Zachary Levi in Costume Released

We’ve received brief and faraway glimpses of the costume before, but now fans finally have their first official look at the Shazam! suit.

The suit features some impressive texture work, and of course, includes the bright yellow lightning bolt on the front. It also includes the hood attachment from the New 52 version of the character and gives Shazam’s white cape a bit of a modern style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The photos come courtesy of Levi himself, who spotted the first official poster at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas. You can check out the costume for yourself in the photo below, and make sure to let us know what you think of the Shazam! costume in the comments!

Most of the movie is still shrouded in mystery, but the cast is starting to come together. Shazam! stars Levi, Mark Strong (Sivana), Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans.

The Rock, who is also slated to play Black Adam at some point in the DCEU, will serve as an executive producer, producing alongside Christopher Godsick, Jeffrey Chernov, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. You can check out the official description below:

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1 2019.