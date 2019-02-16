‘Shazam!’ Funko Pop Figures Launch at NY Toy Fair

Funko isn’t done with their avalanche of reveals for New York Toy Fair 2019! It seems that they’ve saved some of their best for last with the release of their line of Pop figures for the upcoming Shazam! film staring Zachary Levi.

Indeed, there have been many Shazam! product leaks over the last month or so, but the line of Pop figures is one of the first to get an official release. In fact, you will be able to pre-order all of the new Pop figures right here at some point today, February 16th. The lineup includes Billy Batson as Shazam, as well as Darla, Eugene, Freddy, Mary, and Pedro in full costume. A glow-in-the-dark Shazam Pop figure is expected to hit Hot Topic sometime in the coming months.

Shazam! stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as Batson’s mystically-powered superhero alter ego, the titular Shazam. The film hits theaters on April 15th, 2019. The synopsis reads:

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

