‘Shazam!’ Funko POPs Reveal First Look at Mary Marvel and Captain Marvel Jr.

The full line of Shazam! Funko Pop figures were revealed at New York Toy Fair 2019, giving fans their first look at Mary Marvel and Captain Marvel Jr. from the upcoming film.

As we previously reported, the full line of Shazam! Pops made their debut with a lineup including Billy Batson as Shazam, as well as Darla, Eugene, Freddy, Mary, and Pedro in full costume along with a glow-in-the-dark Shazam figure exclusive to Hot Topic. However, while we’ve known that these characters would appear in Shazam! the Pops are the first real look their superhero turns the characters take just as the characters do in the comics.

Last February it was confirmed that Grace Fulton will, in fact, be playing Mary Marvel and from the looks of the Pop figure, the character will have a very comics-accurate look. While Mary Marvel first debuted in comics in 1942 as the twin sister of Billy Batson, in the New 52 continuity that the movie draws from, Mary is Mary Bromfield, a foster sibling of Billy’s who is able to share his powers at his whim.

Captain Marvel Jr — aka Freddy Freeman — is also sporting a fairly comics-accurate look with his blue costume. Like Mary, in the New 52 continuity Freddy gets super powers when Billy shares them with his foster siblings. In Shazam! Freddy is played by Jack Dylan Grazer.

With Shazam (Zachary Levi) getting his entire Shazam family in the upcoming film, it certainly seems that director David F. Sandberg‘s comments about the character’s transformation being “wish fulfillment” will apply for far more than just young Billy Batson (Asher Angel).

“It’s such a unique character, and it is that wish fulfillment of a kid that gets to become an adult superhero, which we haven’t seen before, really,” Sandberg said of the appeal to the character, who first appeared in comics in 1939.

“But by the way, I think very deftly put into the hands of someone who has such an incredible vision as yourself, and you have such awesome style yourself, so you get to bring that [to this movie],” added Levi. “That’s one of the reasons I was very excited about it was watching your previous work, that has nothing to do with a family-friendly superhero genre.”

You can check out the synopsis for Shazam! below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

Shazam! opens in theaters April 15th.

