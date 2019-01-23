First Look at ‘Shazam!’ Funko Pops

DC fans are primed to see Shazam! hit the big screen, but a new set of Funko POPs reveals that Zachary Levi won’t be the only one getting powers and a costume by the movie’s end.

UPDATE: Images removed at request of the studio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first in the new set of Funko POPs was revealed by Levi himself, and as you can see in the images below Billy Batson isn’t the only costumed hero we see. Thanks to Funko, ComicBook.com is the first to showcase Darla and Eugene in their full costumes, so it appears they will get powers somewhere in the movie as well, or maybe in a post-credits sequence.

Darla and Eugene are both sporting comic accurate costumes, and really do look as if they stepped out of the book. Darla and Eugene will be played by Faithe Herman and Ian Chen respectively, but in the comics, the Shazam family also includes Mary (Grace Fulton), Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), and Pedro (Jovan Armand). As we saw in an earlier piece of movie merchandise, they also appear to get their costumes and powers along the way, and if this trend holds up you can expect them to look like their comic counterparts as well, all except for Freddy’s long blonde hair of course.

No word on release date for these yet, but we assume they’ll release around a month or so before that movie hits theaters. You can check out the photos of the POPs above and below.

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg, and you can check out the description below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Shazam! hits theaters on April 5th, 2019.