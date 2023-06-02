Shazam! Fury of the Gods Set Photos Reunite Djimon Hounsou with the Shazamily

✖

Next week will see the long-awaited release of The Suicide Squad, and it's not the only DC movie to look forward to. Production is currently underway for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which will see the return of many actors from the first film. Not only is Zachary Levi back in the titular role, but the entire "Shazamily" is also returning with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. Last week, a set photo revealed that Djimon Hounsou was also back as the Wizard. More set photos are being shared online, and a new batch shows the movie's younger stars with Hounsou.

"HD photos of Grace Fulton and Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard on set of #Shazam: Fury of the Gods," @ShazamNews tweeted this week. "More photos of Grace Fulton, Djimon Hounsou, Jovan Armand, and Ian Chen on set of #Shazam: Fury of the Gods." You can check out the photos in the tweets below:

🚨 More photos of Grace Fulton, Djimon Hounsou, Jovan Armand, and Ian Chen on set of #Shazam: Fury of the Gods. pic.twitter.com/Ng9RPqm5nd — Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) July 29, 2021

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of the younger version of Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster family, including Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Grace Fulton). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good.

Back in March, it was announced that Oscar-winning actor, Helen Mirren, would be joining the Shazam! sequel as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas. In fact, fans got the first glimpse of the star in the role last month. Mirren's casting announcement was soon followed by news that Lucy Liu will play Hespera's sister, Kalypso. It has also been reported that West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was cast in an unknown key role.

Last month, director David F. Sandberg shared a surprising new look at the upcoming movie, with an official photo showcasing the entire Shazam! family in their updated costumes. The new suits caused a wide range of reactions online with Levi weighing in to thank the fans who were being supportive of the new looks.

"Hey y’all! Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s been so supportive of our new suits in Shazam: FotG! 🤗 They are a huge upgrade, full of color (despite the some incorrect conclusions based on ONE PHOTO), and no one feels objectified wearing them. 😘 As you were," Levi wrote.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.