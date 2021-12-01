Zachary Levi Wants Shazam! Fury of the Gods to Come Out Sooner Than Next Year





Shazam! star Zachary Levi would love for Fury of the Gods to come out faster than its 2023 release date. The actor sat down with Collide to preview the film. Of course, he ended up sharing some excitement about the wild scale of the sequel. But, a lot of fans are bummed that Shazam isn’t getting its sequel until 2023. Warner Bros. has a massive cinematic slate set up for the next 3 years or so. But, before the magical hero can get another appearance at the plate, The Batman and The Flash will get their turns in the spotlight. Everyone wants their movie to be the next one up, but that just isn’t realistic. For Levi, he’s willing to wait with The Rock and Black Adam for another visit to that universe. (Even if the star wishes they could speed some things up.)

“I will say that I genuinely — and this is not just lip service — I’m really proud of the first one, I think we made a really, really good movie. I think the second one is better. I think that we had more time, we had more budget. We had, essentially, the entire cast returning, and we all knew our characters a little bit more; we could kind of sit into them a little bit more. Henry Gayden, who wrote the first script, wrote the second, and he did a fantastic job doing so.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Everything just clicked even a little bit more and a little bit more. And also the kids have grown up a little bit more, so even the sensibilities of them become even slightly more mature which brings it closer to my or other people’s adult minds, so there’s even more connection there, I think. The action’s great, the comedy’s great, the relationships are great. The bad guys, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, are fantastic. I’m very proud of it. I want it to come out sooner than June of 2023.”

In some further comments, Levi explained how they’re patiently waiting their turn in the release schedule.

“Fortunately, we are amongst a huge group of very cool characters and actors that play those characters. They’re already more established in a lot of ways because of the DC movies that preexisted before we came in. So we’re a little bit of a JV coming into the varsity squad, and there’s a lot of titles that need to come out to the world,” he mused. “I get it; studios have to make a concerted effort about not cannibalizing your own titles. You can’t release them too close to each other, otherwise you might cannibalize each other. Plus, you have to take into consideration all the other studios’ releases and all that stuff. So that’s where it is — but, you never know, maybe it’ll come out sooner. Here’s hoping and praying, I hope.”

Would you love to see Shazam! 2 in 2022 instead? Let us know down in the comments below!