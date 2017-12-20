‘The Walking Dead’s Cooper Andrews Joins ‘Shazam!’

The cast for New Line’s Shazam! is continuing to take shape, and it just brought a The Walking Dead fan-favorite on board.

Cooper Andrews is set to join the cast of the upcoming DC Films project, according to Deadline. Andrews will reportedly play the role of Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) foster parent at the group home where Billy lives.

Andrews is best known for his The Walking Dead role as Jerry, the loyal subject of King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). He also has had roles on Halt and Catch Fire and the upcoming Den of Thieves.

As fans have already seen, the world of Billy’s foster home will play a significant role in Shazam. Billy’s childhood ensemble is gradually being cast, with Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), and Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) all confirmed to appear. In the Flashpoint timeline (something that will factor into the DC Extended Universe very soon), the group even become superpowered members of the Marvel Family.

With that in mind, there’s a chance that Andrews could be playing Victor Vasquez, who is the adopted father of Billy and the other kids within the New 52 timeline. But Shazam! already appears to be taking some liberties from that canon, namely in Billy not being jaded because of his time in foster care.

The cast of Shazam! will also include Zachary Levi as Billy’s adult alter-ego, Mark Strong as Dr. Sinvana, and Grace Fulton in a currently-undisclosed role. And as Shazam! director David F. Sandberg recently teased, a whole slew of casting announcements are still to come.

