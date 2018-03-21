The Internet Reacts to First Look at ‘Shazam!’ Movie Logo

Production on DC’s Shazam! movie is currently in full swing, and fans just received a pretty major update on it.

The first official logo for the film was unveiled earlier today on social media, giving fans a pretty distinctly colorful logo. The film’s title is presented on a background of clouds, with a lightning bolt similar to what’s been seen on the Shazam! suit worn by Zachary Levi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the logo in the finished film could certainly change, this first logo feels like somewhat of a departure from the previous DC Extended Universe ventures. And it’s safe to say that something that has garnered a pretty passionate response all over the map from fans. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@BSDJBS

I love how the Shazam movie so far is radiating such wholesome and child-like energy. What a blessing. — Albi ? (@BSDJBS) March 21, 2018

@dariolthing

the Shazam logo looks like a tv show logo — A Boy Has No Name (@dariolthing) March 20, 2018

@w_vickers11

I’m digging the #Shazam logo! Nothing much wrong with it, love the fact that the lightning symbol is behind the main title and the detail is really good with the lighting bolts. Along with Aquaman, it should be the step in the right direction for DC. https://t.co/BHs8uLc8wg — Will Vickers (@w_vickers11) March 20, 2018

@amazonheroicon

NEW SHAZAM LOGO LOOKS SO GOOD OMG pic.twitter.com/a3f5KXMZSg — #WonderGal (@amazonheroicon) March 20, 2018

@PeaceLoveComics

That Shazam movie logo is dope — Raymond X (@PeaceLoveComics) March 20, 2018

@ARKHAMSKING

Not buying the Shazam logo — gabri-el (@ARKHAMSKlNG) March 20, 2018

@iamvbs

@WayTooWitty

SHABLAM should be the real title? — Rob Julien (@WayTooWitty) March 20, 2018

@TheSomeGuy97

I’m really digging the Shazam logo. I truly appreciate how they’re also promoting the DC logo brand, since JL. Hoping we’ll get a proper costume reveal on Wednesday. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/T1NewKNTmQ — ❝Soufyan❞™ (@TheSomeGuy97) March 20, 2018

