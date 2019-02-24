‘Shazam!’: New Look Shows Rubble of Destruction

Today we have a new photo from Shazam!, and it hints at some Man of Steel-level superhero mayhem as Zachary Levi’s Shazam battles a yet-unseen threat.

Check out the new image below!

Based on what we’ve seen in the Shazam! trailers, the scene above seems to take place at an amusement park where Billy Batson/Shazam is most likely battling Mark Strong’s Dr. Sivana. Sivana (in this telling of the character’s origin story) seems to be a man once endowed with the Ancient Wizard’s power just like Billy Batson is, and we’ve already gotten brief glimpses of he and Shazam having a superpowered slugfest, much like Superman and General Zod in Man of Steel’s climatic battle.

Warning – Potential SPOILERS Follow!

DC and Warner Bros. are ramping up the marketing and promotion for Shazam!, and we’re seeing more and more interesting detail reveals every day. Now, thanks to New York Toy Fair this past weekend, we have an even better look at some of the surprise characters included in the movie: the hero’s superpowered foster family, and the evil magical beings they’ll be up against, The Seven Deadly Sins. The demons represent the Seven Deadly Sins, as you can probably tell from their names, “Pride,” “Wrath,” “Greed,” etc. In DC Comics, The Sins (aka “The Seven Deadly Enemies of Man”) are imprisoned in the Rock of Eternity where Billy Batson first meets the ancient wizard. If you look back at the first Shazam! trailers, you’ll clearly see an early foreshadow of the Seven Deadly Sins still imprisoned in the movie version of their statues, during the scene where Billy first meets The Wizard.

At this point, it’s all but certain that the climatic act of Shazam! will see Billy join forces with his foster family, to battle Sivana and the Seven Deadly Sin demons. Whether that battle takes place in the setting seen above (or this pictured battle is somewhere in the middle of the film) remains to be seen.

The DC Movie Universe continues with Aquaman, in theaters now. Shazam hits theaters on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.