‘Shazam!’ Teaser Reveals First Look at Seven Deadly Sins

A new teaser for Shazam! arrived today and in addition to giving fans some great new looks at Zachary Levi in action as the titular hero, it also has given fans their first look at the Seven Deadly Sins.

While you can catch a glimpse of the Seven Deadly Sins in the teaser — which you can check out in the video above — Shazam! director David F. Sandberg took to Instagram to share a still image from the teaser specifically focusing on the curious figures in what appears to be some sort of cavernous underground hall.

“It goes by pretty quickly in the video I posted earlier so here’s a still with some neat stuff in it…” Sandberg wrote.

While Sandberg’s caption plays it pretty cool, comic book fans will easily recognize the figures and it’s pretty exciting. For those who aren’t familiar, the Seven Deadly Sins made their debut in Whiz Comics #2 back in 1940 along with Captain Marvel (the hero we now know as Shazam, not the Marvel character. That’s a whole interesting tale all its own) and Dr. Sivana and they are pretty much exactly what you would expect based on the name. The villains are based off of the classic mortal sins such as lust, greed, envy, etc. and are embodied within seven demons.

The teaser and the image seem to confirm what has been long rumored for the upcoming DCEU film — that the Seven Deadly Sins would play a part. Earlier this month a rumor reportedly confirmed their appearance, but even as far back as September 2017 Omega Underground uncovered audition tapes for the film that appeared to hint at the villains. Those tapes showed various actors reading for the part of Billy Batson when he first meets the Wizard who tells him that the Seven Deadly Sins have killed the rest of his council and that he’s looking for an Earthly champion who can save the human race from the Sins and their influence.

While audition tapes often do not ultimately have any solid plot connection to the films, they’re for, the villains surfaced again last May. At that time, Shazam! star Levi shared a somewhat vague post on Instagram featuring the seven sin humorously as social media entities with the caption “You’re so vain, you prob’ly think this post is about you….”

As for how the Sins may be represented in Shazam!, with the film being based off of the Geoff Johns’ New 52 run in the comics, it’s likely they will be similar to their New 52 counterparts themselves.

Of course, this new teaser is exciting for more than just a glimpse of the Seven Deadly Sins. The teaser also includes some clever nods to other DC films, including the homage to Man of Steel’s mid-air fight scene, and the hilariously tongue-in-cheek tagline of “He’s not so serious.”

What do you think of this first look at the Seven Deadly Sins? Let us know in the comments below.

