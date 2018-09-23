New ‘Shazam!’ Movie Trailer Coming Soon

Looks like DC Comics fans will be seeing a lot more of Shazam! very soon thanks to a new trailer.

A new Shazam! trailer has been rated by Alberta Film Ratings, which typically means a new trailer is coming soon (via Trailer-Track). It is expected to play before Venom, which hits in early October. If a new Shazam! trailer is on the way then we can also probably expect a new Aquaman trailer, but no new ratings for one have surfaced just yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first trailer was well-received amongst fans, and more than any other DC film to date seems to just be having fun and embracing the more over the top aspects of its lead hero. What wasn’t in the trailer much was footage of Dr. Sivana, though we did a get a glimpse. If a second trailer is on the way we do hope to see more of Mark Strong’s performance in the mix and perhaps a look or two at Shazam! actually in battle using his powers and not just training with them.

We can’t wait to see more, though it was a bummer to learn that a Superman cameo won’t end up being in the movie.

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Mark Strong (Dr. Thaddeus Sivana), Djimon Hounsou (The Wizard), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on Dec. 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.