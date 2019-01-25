‘Shazam!’ Will Not Have any ‘Green Lantern’ Easter Eggs

Mark Strong will be making his second appearance in a DC movie with the upcoming Shazam!, but those who were looking forward to a reference to his turn in Green Lantern might be disappointed.

DC fans will remember that Strong, who is playing Dr. Sivana in Shazam!, played the part of Hal Jordan’s mentor and eventual nemesis Sinestro in 2011’s Green Lantern movie. The movie was heavily criticized, but Strong won big praise for his turn as Sinestro, and some were hoping we might get a tip of the hat in Shazam!.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During ComicBook.com’s visit to the Shazam! set, director David F. Sandberg talked a bit about Strong’s turn as Sivana, and he seems to be enjoying the part immensely.

“He (Strong) really enjoys playing this,” Sandberg said. “He really has fun with being a bad guy, which is great, because it’s just so fun to watch with someone who enjoys being evil, and yeah. We were very lucky to get him ’cause he’s such a great actor.”

Sandberg was then asked if the movie would have any sort of fun easter egg regarding Sinestro or Green Lantern, but Sandberg shot that down, replying “No, there isn’t.”

As for Strong, he is a little bummed he didn’t get to become the Fear Corps leader version of Sinestro, and figures a reboot will bring in a new version of the character.

“It is part of the DCEU, but my version of Sinestro, I think, is going to be rebooted, as they say, no doubt, when the new Green Lantern comes out, which I think they’re doing,” Strong said. “As I’ve said, and I mean it, I felt really … There was a little interruptus, because Sinestro was going to go into the second movie and become Yellow Sinestro that we know and love, and cause havoc. It got cut short by the fact that they never made a second movie of that particular incarnation of Green Lantern and Sinestro. Thankfully, I’ve now got a chance to maybe exercise my evil credentials with Dr. Sivana.”

It’s a little bit of a bummer that we won’t see a Green Lantern reference in Shazam!, though if you do want GL references you could always watch Deadpool and Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds, as there are plenty of references and jokes at the film’s expense in those films.

A new Green Lantern Corps movie is set to debut in 2020, so we’ll have to wait and see if (or when) Sinestro gets a new actor for the role. As for Shazam!, that film will hit theaters on April 5th.