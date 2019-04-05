‘Shazam!’ Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Shazam! is here to say the world and revitalize the DC Extended Universe. The awaited Warner Bros. Pictures entry is here at last, giving fans a chance to meet the oft overlooked hero. Now, ComicBook.com is here to breakdown all the things you need to know about the film’s post-credits scenes, and — trust us — there is a lot to know.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for Shazam! below:

For those curious, there are two post-credits scenes for Shazam!, so be sure you sat through for them both. There is a mid-credits scene featuring Sivana as well as a post-credits aside referencing another famous DCEU hero.

For the first scene, fans are shown Sivana as the villain is locked down in solitary confinement. Dr. Thaddeus Sivana is more crazed than ever as he tries to access the powers the Rock of Eternity once gave him. The power was taken by Shazam in the film’s climatic battle, leaving Sivana to furious scribble the symbols he used before to unlock the door to the Council of Eternity.

Though his efforts are for naught, Sivana is not left to waste away. A voice calls out from the dark, and the scene zooms in on a small caterpillar with a voice box hanging around its next. The insect was seen in the film’s opening scene with Sivana as a child but had escaped along with the Seven Deadly Sins. The yet-named caterpillar tells Sivana there are more ways to gain magic than he thinks and that the pillars of evil will assemble soon.

For those confused, this little caterpillar is a big deal in the original Captain Marvel comics. The bug goes by Mister Mind, and he was created back in August 1943. The bug has been given a few origins, but Mister Mind is always a major foe to the Marvel Family. Gifted with a few supernatural powers, the bug becomes the leader of the Monster Society, the first-ever villain team to appear in comic books. His appearance before Sivana teases the doctor may be joining the group soon, and that would open the door to lots of brand-new villains like Oom, Mister Who, and more.

The film’s second scene is more easily digestible. It follows Freddie Freeman as he continues testing Billy Batson’s powers. The latter is scene holding a fishbowl and trying to speak to the animal before stopping. Freddie wants to know if Billy can speak to fish (like a certain guy named Arthur Curry can) but it is no good. Billy shrugs off the test by calling the power stupid, leaving fans to wonder how Shazam will react one day when he meets Aquaman face to face.

So, how did you like these two post-credits scenes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi as the titular Shazam! hero. Acting as Shazam’s human counterpart is Asher Angel as Billy Batson, supported by Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, along with Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, , Ian Choi, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand, and Grace Fulton. It is executive produced by Jeffrey Chernov, Hany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Dwayne Johnson. Shazam! is in theaters now.

