‘Shazam!’ Director Debunks Reshoot Rumors About Removing DC References

Earlier this month, production on Shazam! began to ramp up again for reshoots, a part of the filmmaking process that’s now part of the norm — especially when talking about massive budget genre movies.

As the internet would have it, some fans saw the news about reshoots and instantly thought about the worst case scenario, but Shazam! director David Sanberg was quick to squash any and all rooms about the quality of the movie.

“All normal stuff,” Sandberg tweeted to a concerned fan. “No changing the tone, removing DC references, or whatever else theories are out there.”

Sandberg doubling down on the fact that Shazam! is an integral part of Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe backs up comments the film’s star Zachary Levi made earlier this Fall.

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe. In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world,” Levi said to Entertainment Tonight. “These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

Levi also compared the film to The Goonies, an iconic Richard Donner-helmed flick.

“It’s a lot of wish fulfilment and a lot of fun and a lot of heart and a lot of levity. I don’t know if anyone else felt this way, but when I was watching it [the trailer]… it delighted me,” Levi said. “I felt joy. I felt the way that I felt when I was a kid when I was watching The Goonies. There was something very adventure-y about it.”‘

Shazam! is scheduled to premiere in theaters on April 5th, 2019. Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1st, 2019, and Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020.